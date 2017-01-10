Pets of the Week
Peaches is 1 1/2 years old and 40 pounds. This cute little pit bull mix is full of energy. She came to HART as a transfer and is is need of some training. Peaches is a bit mouthy so her new home will have to be patient and work with her. Are you up for the challenge?
Bashton came to HART and was never claimed. This beautiful boy can be shy but quickly warms up after giving him some love. He has very unique markings that compliment him well. Bashton is looking for his forever home! Come in and see if he could be the perfect fit for your family!