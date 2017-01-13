Driver swerves to miss deer, hits oncoming vehicle

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:47 a.m. of a two vehicle crash with injuries on Dove Road, near the intersection of 330th Street in Scandia Valley Township, south of Pillager.

The sheriff's office reported Shawn Scheerle, 52, Cushing, was traveling south on Dove Road, when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, losing control of his vehicle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by Joann Beto, 63, Motley. Beto's passenger, Judith Bellamy, 66, Motley, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley First Response Team.