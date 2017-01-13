The Nisswa Fire Department was called just before 8 a.m. to a house fire on the 1100 block of Shaefers Point Road in Lake Shore. Nisswa called the Pequot Lakes, Brainerd and Mission fire departments for mutual aid and the Lake Shore Police Department also provided assistance on scene.

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said there were no occupants in the 3,000-square-foot seasonal two-story home when the fire broke out. The homeowners of the property is Robert and Nancy Haberkorn and they have been notified their home was destroyed by fire. According to the Cass County parcel report on the seasonal residential property, the estimated value of the home is $211,000. Bailey said on his report he estimated the damages closer to $300,000.

Bailey said upon arrival, firefighters entered the home and were able to contain the fire shortly after 9 a.m. Firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and conduct overhaul, where they made sure all the hot spots were out.

Bailey said the cause of the fire is not known. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Office was called to investigate the cause, but the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

Bailey said there were 31 firefighters—17 from Nisswa—on scene and none of them were injured. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:41 a.m.

Bailey said firefighters did a "wonderful job" extinguishing the fire as they not only had to battle a house fire, but had to battle the extreme cold weather conditions. There were no issues with the water in the hoses freezing up, but Bailey said one of their fire trucks froze up and they had to use a back-up truck. Firefighters on scene also were putting their gloves by the exhaust pipe of the truck to warm them up slightly.