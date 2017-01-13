Project Linus reaches milestone with blanket donation

The group has now officially delivered over 2,500 blankets throughout Todd and Wadena counties, and portions of Otter Trail, Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

"Project Linus is a wonderful organization," said Sara Stone, Medical Social Services Manager at Tri-County, in a news release. "It's a group that has come through for us time and time again. We are so proud of what they have accomplished in this area and the work they do each day in bringing comfort and care to children. We are fortunate to have this in our area."

Project Linus is a nationwide not-for-profit organization comprised of 295 chapters throughout the country. The local Todd/Wadena chapter began operation in September of 2012. Since that time, the chapter has donated over 2,500 blankets to organizations such as hospitals, schools, social service agencies, victim resource centers, mentoring organizations, homeless shelters, food shelves and funeral homes. The group's Mascot is "Linus Van Pelt," from the world renowned "Peanuts" comic strip, made famous by Minnesota native Charles Schulz. Upon hearing of the group's mission, Schulz granted them permission to use the character's likeness. That mission is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children ages birth to 18 years who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gift of a new or handmade blanket.

All coordinators and volunteers in the group are unpaid, donating both their time and expenses. "Blanketeers" (those who produce the blankets) consist of more than 20 individuals.

"Reaching this landmark of over 2,500 blankets delivered throughout the area brings our local chapter an amazing sense of pride," said Mary Brauch, local Project Linus Chapter coordinator. "All of the work we do is accomplished through a tremendous group of volunteers and local funding donations. I couldn't be more proud of this organization and the work we do."

To find out more about volunteer or donation opportunities with the local chapter of Project Linus, contact Mary Brauch at 218-895- 5858. Or, visit their website at Projectlinus.org.