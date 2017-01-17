Answer: There is a law that covers this issue. The state statute says that it is unlawful to obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice on the road. This prohibits the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow on to public roads. This includes the ditch and right-of-way area along the roads.

There may be local ordinances against it as well.

Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil liability also applies if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.

Report this type of violation to your local police or sheriff's departments.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.