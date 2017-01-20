Pillager sailor continues 75 years of Seabee tradition

Schnagl works as a construction mechanic in the Navy.

"I work on construction equipment and ensure it operates correctly," Schnagl said. "Some of the equipment I maintain includes generators, bulldozers, graders, excavators and Humvees."

The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.

"The community of people I'm with is a lot like what I grew up with because it's a family-like atmosphere within the Seabees," said Schnagl. "I enjoy the humanitarian aspect of what we do because I enjoy helping others and making a difference."

For the past 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

"I am proud of the hard work that Seabees do every day," said Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. "Their support to the Navy and Marine Corps mission is immeasurable, and we look forward to the next seven decades of service."

Seabees around the world will take part in a year-long celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group's 75-year anniversary. The theme of the celebration is "Built on History, Constructing the Future."

"Seabees deploy around the world providing expert expeditionary construction support on land and under the sea, for the Navy and Marine Corps, in war, humanitarian crisis and peace," said Capt. Mike Saum, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1. "Seabee resiliency, skill, and resolution under hostile and rough conditions prove our motto 'We Build, We Fight.' The Seabee patch we wear on our uniform signifies to the warfighter and civilian alike that they're in good hands."

Serving in the U.S. Navy has allowed Schnagl to continue learning about himself and the legacy he wants to leave to future Seabees.

"The 75th anniversary shows we have been around and needed for so long," said Schnagl. "Looking back on this milestone shows what the Seabees have accomplished throughout the years and what we'll achieve in the future."