'La La Land' leads diverse Oscar nominations lineup

It will contend with sci-fi movie "Arrival" with eight nods; war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and dramas "Manchester by the Sea," "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" and "Fences."

The 14 nominations of "La La Land" for the highest honors in the movie industry equaled the record held by 1997 blockbuster "Titanic" and the 1950 film "All About Eve."

In the best actor category, Gosling will compete with Casey Affleck, who plays a grieving brother in "Manchester by the Sea"; "Fences" star Denzel Washington; British actor Andrew Garfield of "Hacksaw Ridge" and Viggo Mortensen's unorthodox dad in "Captain Fantastic."

In a key difference from 2106 and 2015, seven people of color were among the acting nominees, and four of the five best picture contenders told African-American or Indian stories.

They included supporting actor nominees Dev Patel for "Lion," and Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight," the tale of a young boy struggling with his sexual identity in an impoverished Miami neighborhood.

"Hidden Figures," about three black female mathematicians working on the U.S. space program in the 1960s, brought a supporting actress nod for Octavia Spencer.

Last year, all 20 acting nominees were white, unleashing an #OscarsSoWhite backlash on social media for the second consecutive year.

Some notable absences on Tuesday's list included Annette Bening's star turn in "20th Century Women" and Amy Adams performance as a linguist in "Arrival."

Martin Scorsese's religious passion project "Silence," which was 28 years in the making, was missing from the main categories and earned just one nomination, for sound editing.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Arrival

La La Land

Lion Moonlight

Silence

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find The

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully