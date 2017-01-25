Crow Wing County Board: County settles 3 union contracts

The union representing the largest number of those employees is the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME. Seventy-three county employees in the areas of information technology, surveying, natural resources, environmental, assessments, recording, legal, administrative and accounting are represented by this union.

The other two unions represent employees within the sheriff's office: the Law Enforcement Labor Services union, or LELS, representing nine communications employees in the dispatch center; and the Teamsters Local No. 346, representing 10 dispatch supervisors and jail sergeants.

All three unions agreed to the county's new pay plan and performance-based pay system, which were approved by the board at its Jan. 3 meeting. The changes included reducing the number of pay grades from 30 to 13, along with reducing the number of possible performance ratings from five to three.

For the AFSCME and LELS employees, a comprehensive major medical insurance option was eliminated in favor of the county's most popular health insurance plan, which includes a high deductible. The county contribution for the high-deductible plan is no more than $2,600 for single coverage, or $5,200 for family coverage. The eliminated option will continue to be available to existing retirees, as long as it is offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

For Teamsters employees, health insurance is offered through the union, but the county contribution is the same as the high-deductible plan.

An addition of note to the LELS contract for sheriff's office dispatchers was the availability of call-in pay. Dispatchers are sometimes called to testify in court hearings. The new provision in the union contract allows those employees to collect two hours of pay, should a court hearing be canceled with less than 24 hours notice.

The county board entered closed session to discuss labor strategy Tuesday before reopening the meeting to approve the contracts.

Commissioner Paul Thiede clarified the contracts would be retroactive to Jan. 1. Tamra Laska, human resource director, said the employees would receive wage adjustments in April following completion of evaluations, and any adjustments to pay would be retroactive to Jan. 1 at that time.

The contracts were approved separately and all gained unanimous board support. Chairman Doug Houge was absent Tuesday.

In other business, the county board:

Authorized a company to conduct aerial spraying with an insecticide to control army worms. The company, Central Planes Aviation, will spray in unincorporated areas of the county with DiPel DF, a biological pesticide also used by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for its gypsy moth control program.

"This chemical is only effective on worms that eat leaves and will not harm wildlife or fish," a request from John Ricard, CEO of the company, stated. "It is also cleared for organic crops."

Ricard's request noted he was required to operate under a congested area permit approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This permitting process requires written approval of local governing bodies.

The county board previously approved the same request for Ricard in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Ricard said he was asked to complete the spraying for some central Minnesota lake associations concerned with destruction to trees.

Heard a report from County Administrator Tim Houle, who told the board the senior management team was engaging in discussions on the county's social media strategy. Houle said feedback suggested the county was posting too many things on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that were not of general public interest, and the items needed more curation.

Entered an agreement with the Brainerd Jaycees to provide on-site law enforcement services at the 2017 $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Services will be provided at a rate of $70 per hour per deputy sheriff, the total shall not exceed $6,600.

Authorized the highway department to seek sealed bids for surfacing and crack sealing on projects identified in the First Assessment District gravel road improvement plan.

Made updates to an agreement with the DNR concerning the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail. A resolution adopted ensured the DNR would reimburse the county for all costs associated with the design of the trail between Crosby and Deerwood. A separate action authorized an amendment allowing the highway department to contract for design services.

Crow Wing County has acted as the pass-through agency for federal funding and providing design oversight, a request for board action stated.

Approved a change to a contract for landfill environmental monitoring services with Sample Tech. The total increase in costs from 2016 to 2017 is $2,020. The cost increase is driven by a change in protocol for monitoring water quality, according to a request for board action from Chris Pence, land services supervisor.

Authorized the direct sale of tax-forfeited property to an adjacent property owner. The property is on Red Sand Lake on Patterson Road in Unorganized Territory and was sold for $21,500.

Approved a joint agreement with Minnesota Counties Information Systems to "provide for the establishment, operation and maintenance of custom computer applications (and) the support and management of information systems."

Extended the term of an agreement with JA Sales for operation of the ATM in the Crow Wing County Jail entrance. The agreement goes through March 25, 2020.

Approved a 2016 new on-sale and Sunday liquor license for the Dennis Drummond Wine Company, as recommended by Long Lake Township, the county attorney and county sheriff.

Supported a lawful gambling application for Ducks Unlimited, Garrison Chapter 73, for a Feb. 18 event on Mille Lacs Lake.

Supported a premises permit application of the Harding Sportsmans Club for the Paradise Resort Bar and Grill in Maple Grove Township.

Reaffirmed approval for a premises permit application of the Confidence Learning Center for a premises permit to be at The Sidetrack in Unorganized Territory. The application submitted to the state was more than 90 days old, requiring reaffirmation.

Reappointed the following people to county committees: Brad Arnold to the Natural Resources Advisory Committee; Ronald Roscoe to the Transportation Advisory Committee; and Mike Aulie and Buzz Neprud to the Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors.

Accepted the promotion of Brittany Stolaas, financial worker in community services. Replacement staffing was approved for a technical/administrative specialist due to the promotion.

Approved the hiring of Allison Langenwalter, probation agent in community services.

Accepted the departures of Mike Koecheler, director of RSVP Volunteer Services, and Erik Steen, senior technical/administrative specialist in community services. Replacement staffing was approved for a case aid, to replace the senior technical/administrative specialist position, and for a technical/administrative specialist grade 11 to replace the RSVP director position.