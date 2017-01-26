Pierz senior advances to regions for Triple A award

Broschofsky will advance to the Region 5A AAA Banquet on Feb. 1 at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a "B" or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Broschofsky is the daughter of Keith and Joanne Broschofsky. Broschofsky is in volleyball, basketball, track, choir, jazz choir, pep band, band, speech, Minnesota Honor Society, peer helping, theater, student council, Where Everyone Belongs, Business Professionals of America, Spanish Club, youth group and the Pioneer Student Athletic Leadership Team.