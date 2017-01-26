Search for man and dog ends uneventfully

Tyler Hurd and his pooch were walking on a snowmobile trail near Ironwood Drive Northeast and Three Mile Road Northeast when Hurd lost his dog, who was equipped with a GPS tracker. Hurd called the sheriff's office, Sgt. DJ Downie said, and actually located his dog while on the phone with the office. Unfortunately, during the conversation, Hurd stumbled into a swamp or marsh and ended up in water up to his waist. Even more unfortunately, he dropped his phone into the water and lost contact with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office and the Brainerd Police Department responded and were on the trail to find Hurd when they were notified Hurd and his dog had made it home on their own. Hurd and his dog are OK, Downie said, though Hurd's phone isn't. The whole incident lasted about a half-hour.