    Report: Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's

    By Reuters Media Today at 9:46 a.m.
    People line up at the entrance of Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for Black Friday sales in Manhattan, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2016. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

    Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co. has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

    Shares of Macy's, which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of Thursday's close, were up 7.3 percent at $32.96.

    Shares of Hudson's Bay, which also owns the Saks Fifth Avenue store, were up 2.1 percent at C$10.26. The company had a market cap of C$1.82 billion ($1.40 billion) as of Thursday's close.

    Talks between the companies are at a preliminary stage and also encompass other ways they could cooperate, the Journal said, citing one of the people, adding that a deal for Macy's real estate is also a possibility.

    Hudson's Bay could raise equity and debt against its real estate portfolio, which could be worth $14 billion, to fund the deal, the Journal said.

    The company could also bring in a partner, the Journal reported.

    Hudson's Bay said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while Macy's was not immediately available to comment.

