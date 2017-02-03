Report: Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's

Shares of Macy's, which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of Thursday's close, were up 7.3 percent at $32.96.

Shares of Hudson's Bay, which also owns the Saks Fifth Avenue store, were up 2.1 percent at C$10.26. The company had a market cap of C$1.82 billion ($1.40 billion) as of Thursday's close.

Talks between the companies are at a preliminary stage and also encompass other ways they could cooperate, the Journal said, citing one of the people, adding that a deal for Macy's real estate is also a possibility.

Hudson's Bay could raise equity and debt against its real estate portfolio, which could be worth $14 billion, to fund the deal, the Journal said.

The company could also bring in a partner, the Journal reported.

Hudson's Bay said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while Macy's was not immediately available to comment.