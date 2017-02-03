Trump pledged during his campaign to replace the Dodd-Frank law introduced under the Obama administration which raised capital requirements for banks, restricted their trading by means of the "Volcker Rule," and also created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A presidential order also imposed a 180-day delay on the implementation of a "fiduciary rule" for brokers offering retirement advice, according to a draft memo seen by Reuters.

During that time the U.S. Labor Department is to conduct an economic and legal analysis of the regulation and rescind the rule if it is inconsistent with Trump administration priorities, according to the memo, which is not final.

Originally slated to take effect in April, the rule requires brokers to act as "fiduciaries," or in their clients' best interests, when advising them about retirement plans.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups are seeking to have the fiduciary rule overturned in court and a federal judge reviewing the case signaled in a court filing on Thursday that she plans to issue a decision no later than Feb. 10.

Democrats and consumer rights groups say the rule is necessary to protect individuals against potential conflicts of interest that brokers may have when guiding them to invest for the future.

U.S. Republicans on Friday also repealed a rule aimed at curbing corruption at oil, gas and mining companies and voted to axe emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on the energy industry.

Trump's order on reviewing the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform regulations may be largely symbolic though because only Congress can rewrite the legislation, but Wall Street embraced the possibility of simpler bank regulations by pushing financial stocks up in morning trade.

"The first thing that we are going to attack is regulation, over-regulation. It's not just in the financial markets, it's in all markets," said White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn on Fox Business Network on Friday.

"So today you're going to start seeing the beginning of some of our executive actions to roll back regulation in the financial services market," he said.

Dodd-Frank, the biggest Wall Street regulatory overhaul in decades, set out a long list of rules intended to keep the financial system from a repeat of the 2007-2009 crisis.