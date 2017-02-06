The tweet said that drunk drivers being hauled to jail would have to watch Bieber's T-Mobile commercial that aired during the big game in which the pop star did his version of celebratory end zone dances while dressed in a tuxedo.

The warning was liked by nearly 15,000 people and retweeted close to 10,000 times.

"Seems fair," according to a Washington Post tweet commenting on Wyoming's drunk driving deterrence proposal.

More tweets about the game followed from the Wyoming police tweeter, including a clarification that the tweets were coming from Chisago County, not from the Rocky Mountains.

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe said the tongue-in-cheek tweets are a good alternative to a typical public service announcement about responsible drinking and driving.

"It gets people to actually stop and read the message," Hoppe said.

Hoppe said with the retweets and media attention attracted by the original Bieber tweet may have resulted in up to 1 million impressions.

He said his 10-officer department made no drunk driving arrests Sunday night in the town of about 7,900 people.

