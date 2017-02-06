Man dies after head-on crash near Olivia

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Todd Michael Serbus, 46, had been driving north on the highway, near Renville County Road 4.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., his GMC Sierra collided with a southbound 2009 Mack semi truck, driven by Daryl Eugene Erickson, 56, of Willmar.

Serbus, who had been unbelted, was transported to Redwood County Hospital, where he died.

Erickson was also transported to Redwood County Hospital, with injuries deemed non-life threatening. He had been wearing a seatbelt.

Road conditions were dry at the time on the two-lane highway. The State Patrol has not yet determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Olivia is about 25 miles south of Willmar.