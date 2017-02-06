U of M Crookston Fall 2016 graduates announced
CROOKSTON - The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2016 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during fall semester 2016.
Anthony Arnold of Little Falls graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources.
Brett Carlson of Deer River graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources.
Leslie Ding of Pillager graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Stan Harvey of Long Prairie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.
Christina Smith of Staples graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.