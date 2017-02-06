Don't sweat it: Five reasons to sauna

Saunas, as we know today, may have been created by ancient inhabitants of Eurasia who threw water and hempseed on heated stones to create an stimulating steam. Yet historical evidence indicates that Finns built the first wooden structures like the saunas we know today in the fifth or eighth century, according to an entry in the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Today, many Scandinavian countries have a strong tradition of "saunaing" during the long winter months. Finland still holds their saunaing in high esteem; two million saunas are available for Finland's population of approximately 5.3 million, according to Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Most saunas are placed by lakes or coastal inlets. Fargo's Folkways assembled a Finnish mobile sauna in December 2015. Folkways, which aims to serve culture creators and engage the community, received Emerging Prairie's 2017 Social Impact award at 1 Million Thanks on Jan. 19.

At the second annual Frostival in January, 36 people experienced temperatures from 180 to 210 degrees in "Log the Sauna." In groups of six, sauna-goers breathed in Löyly , the Finnish word for steam that surrounds you after water is poured onto the hot stones, during the 45-minute session.

Recent studies indicate short and consistent sauna sessions may provide several health benefits for mind and body. Here are five reasons to schedule your next sauna break.

1.Saunas increase circulation and improve cardiovascular health.

A sauna's increased temperatures cause the body's blood vessels and arteries to dilate, increasing circulation and overall cardiovascular health. An 2015 study from Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) showed that men who engaged in frequent sauna use had a reduced risks of fatal cardiovascular events.

Another study from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology indicated that 15 minutes in a sauna a day for 14 days improved the function of the endothelial cells lining the arteries by 40 percent.

2. Saunas improve mobility.

Saunas reduce muscles tension and alleviate pain. Joint mobility improved in patients with rheumatic disease. Athletes regularly use saunas, along with substantial water intake, in their post workout recovery.

3. Saunas boost immune system by removing toxins through sweat.

Saunas allow your body to "sweat deeply," removing toxins and impurities. Located in the dermis layer of skin over most of the body, sweat glands secrete mostly water and salt with trace amounts of the metabolism's waste byproducts like ammonia, urea and uric acid.

Once the body rises above 98.6 degrees, the eccrine glands specifically will start to work to cool the body to achieve homoeostasis.

4. Saunas help new skin cells grow.

According to Dr. Ben H. Douglas, author of "Ageless: Living Younger Longer," sweating energizes skin like exercise energizes muscles. As we grow older, more dead cells accumulate in skin pores, saunas increase sweating naturally exfoliating dead skill cells.

After a few sauna sessions, blood flow will increase to the skin which aids in creating new skin cells.

5.Saunas reduce stress.

Stress is perhaps one of the most harmful environmental effects on the body because it increases risk for heart disease and stroke. The 2015 JAMA study highlights that consistent sauna use lowers blood pressure in patients with hypertension.

Repeated sauna sessions create camaraderie in small private saunas and large gym steam rooms alike. Saunas provide a mini-escape for a small group to connect through conversation and storytelling.

For any age group, prolonged exposure to high temperatures is not recommended. Limit time in saunas and consult your primary physician with questions about the risks involved.

Some area health clubs have saunas or stream rooms.

In-home saunas cost around $3,000 and can purchased at stores like Costco or Hot Spring Spas in West Fargo.