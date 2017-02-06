Man pleads guilty in crash that killed father, 2 children
WATFORD CITY, N.D. -- William Koehler, who was charged with manslaughter in an August crash that killed two children and their father, changed his plea to guilty on all three counts Monday morning, Feb. 6.
Koehler, 49, was scheduled to go on trial on the charges Monday in Watford City. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1 in Divide County.His plea was not part of a plea deal with prosecutors, and he is facing up to 30 years in prison.Prosecutors say Koehler, of Florida, was driving on Highway 5 in Divide County the evening of Aug. 23 when he crashed into a car stopped ahead of him at a construction zone. The car’s driver, Lesley Gunderson, 30, of Noonan, died in the hospital a day later from injuries, and his 2-year-old and 8-year-old daughters died at the scene. Gunderson’s 4-year-old son suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Minot. Koehler was charged a month later. In an affidavit, police allege that he was using his cell phone a short time before the crash, and that he did not slow down despite signs warning drivers of the possibility of being stopped by a construction flagger.