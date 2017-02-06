Man pleads guilty in crash that killed father, 2 children

Koehler, 49, was scheduled to go on trial on the charges Monday in Watford City. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1 in Divide County.His plea was not part of a plea deal with prosecutors, and he is facing up to 30 years in prison.Prosecutors say Koehler, of Florida, was driving on Highway 5 in Divide County the evening of Aug. 23 when he crashed into a car stopped ahead of him at a construction zone. The car’s driver, Lesley Gunderson, 30, of Noonan, died in the hospital a day later from injuries, and his 2-year-old and 8-year-old daughters died at the scene. Gunderson’s 4-year-old son suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Minot.Koehler was charged a month later. In an affidavit, police allege that he was using his cell phone a short time before the crash, and that he did not slow down despite signs warning drivers of the possibility of being stopped by a construction flagger.