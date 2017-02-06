Community Outreach Day planned in Cass Lake
CASS LAKE—The Cass County Sheriff's Office will host its next Community Outreach Day from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Cass Lake Municipal Center in Cass Lake.
Sheriff Tom Burch and members of the sheriff's office staff will be available to speak with citizens. Those attending will learn about initiatives within the sheriff's office. Applications for a permit to carry a firearm or purchase a firearm, alarm permit applications and event permit applications will be available. The portable "Take It To The Box" prescription drug disposal box will be on hand. Staff will be able to assist people in signing up for the county's instant emergency notification program "Nixle."
The sheriff's office wants to hear how staff can improve public safety in the neighborhoods.