Candidates sought for dairy princess program

A candidate must be a high school graduate by July 1, 2017, and not yet 24 years old by July 1, 2017. A candidate must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. She or her parents must be actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant during the current year. A candidate also qualifies if she or her parents are employed on a dairy farm in a dairy related capacity, or if a sibling has taken over the home farm.

The dairy princess program is sponsored by the county's dairy farmers in conjunction with Midwest Dairy Association's Minnesota Division and the dairy checkoff and local sponsors.

Serving as a county dairy princess is also the first step toward becoming Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Twelve finalists will be selected to compete for the Princess Kay title in August. County dairy princesses may apply to be considered as a finalist for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title while attending a statewide promotion training workshop this spring.

Crow Wing County will also crown a junior dairy princess who must meet the same qualifications except can be between the ages of 13 and a high school senior.

A team of dairy ambassadors will also be selected to assist the princesses in promoting dairy products. A dairy ambassador may be either male or female and between the age of 13 and 21 as of July 1, 2017. An ambassador does not have to live or work on a dairy farm but must be willing to serve as a spokesperson for the dairy industry.

At all levels of competition, contestants are judged on their communication skills, personality, enthusiasm for dairy promotion and general knowledge of the dairy industry.

For complete rules brochure and application form, contact Rosanne Caughey at 218-828-1998 or Sandy Foust at 320-277-3897.