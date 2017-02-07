Local students earn academic honors Fall 2016 at St. Cloud Technical & Community College
ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud Technical & Community College congratulates the following students for their academic achievement Fall 2016. They have earned recognition on the President's List for a grade point average of 4.0 or the Dean's list for a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9. View full list online at http://www.sctcc.edu/honors-fall-2016.
Baxter
- Paul Hokanson, President's List
- Tanner Molitor, President's List
Bertha
- Hannah VanHale, President's List
Brainerd
- Jeremy Albedyll, President's List
- Adam Cox, President's List
Breezy Point
- David Thell, President's List
Browerville
- MaKenna Hegseth, President's List
- Abigail Irsfeld, Dean's List
Burtrum
- Kaelin Smieja, President's List
Clarissa
- Shana O'Brien, President's List
Flensburg
- Rose Waytashek, Dean's List
Hillman
- Samantha Dullinger, Dean's List
- Megan Hoheisel, Dean's List
Little Falls
- Gregory Bertrand, Dean's List
- Nicholas Gorton, President's List
- Gunner Kleinschmidt, Dean's List
- Hunter Kleinschmidt, Dean's List
- Abby Kunkel, President's List
- Gabrielle Nouis, President's List
- Amanda Rasinski, Dean's List
- Travis Tyson, Dean's List
- Rachael Vosen, President's List
Long Prairie
- Tyler Bjorstrom, Dean's List
- Emily Lisson, President's List
- Emily Eckel, Dean's List
Motley
- Micayla Klinghagen, Dean's List
Pierz
- Tawnee Herold, Dean's List
- Amber Kloss, President's List
- Preston Loidolt, President's List
- Eric O'Hotto, Dean's List
Royalton
- Brian Aschenbrenner, Dean's List
- Tessa Gutzkow, Dean's List
- Madison Jasmer, Dean's List
- Morgan Leners, President's List
- Craig Maslonkowski, President's List
Upsala
- Alyssa Cogswell, Dean's List