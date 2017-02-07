Search
    Local students earn academic honors Fall 2016 at St. Cloud Technical & Community College

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:20 p.m.

    ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud Technical & Community College congratulates the following students for their academic achievement Fall 2016. They have earned recognition on the President's List for a grade point average of 4.0 or the Dean's list for a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9. View full list online at http://www.sctcc.edu/honors-fall-2016.

    Baxter

    • Paul Hokanson, President's List
    • Tanner Molitor, President's List

    Bertha

    • Hannah VanHale, President's List

    Brainerd

    • Jeremy Albedyll, President's List
    • Adam Cox, President's List

    Breezy Point

    • David Thell, President's List

    Browerville

    • MaKenna Hegseth, President's List
    • Abigail Irsfeld, Dean's List

    Burtrum

    • Kaelin Smieja, President's List

    Clarissa

    • Shana O'Brien, President's List

    Flensburg

    • Rose Waytashek, Dean's List

    Hillman

    • Samantha Dullinger, Dean's List
    • Megan Hoheisel, Dean's List

    Little Falls

    • Gregory Bertrand, Dean's List
    • Nicholas Gorton, President's List
    • Gunner Kleinschmidt, Dean's List
    • Hunter Kleinschmidt, Dean's List
    • Abby Kunkel, President's List
    • Gabrielle Nouis, President's List
    • Amanda Rasinski, Dean's List
    • Travis Tyson, Dean's List
    • Rachael Vosen, President's List

    Long Prairie

    • Tyler Bjorstrom, Dean's List
    • Emily Lisson, President's List
    • Emily Eckel, Dean's List

    Motley

    • Micayla Klinghagen, Dean's List

    Pierz

    • Tawnee Herold, Dean's List
    • Amber Kloss, President's List
    • Preston Loidolt, President's List
    • Eric O'Hotto, Dean's List

    Royalton

    • Brian Aschenbrenner, Dean's List
    • Tessa Gutzkow, Dean's List
    • Madison Jasmer, Dean's List
    • Morgan Leners, President's List
    • Craig Maslonkowski, President's List

    Upsala

    • Alyssa Cogswell, Dean's List
