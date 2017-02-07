Nominations for teacher of the year to open
Nominations for 2017 Brainerd Teacher of the year open online Feb. 13.
Nominations will remain open through the end of the day on Feb. 24. Go to www.isd181.org to submit a nomination online.
The 2017 Brainerd Teacher of the Year will be named in March. The Teacher of the Year also becomes a candidate for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted. Eligible nominees must:
• teach in the Brainerd Public Schools district,
• have a baccalaureate degree and a Minnesota teaching license,
• have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline,
• intend to teach during the 2016-17 school year.