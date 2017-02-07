Search
    Nominations for teacher of the year to open

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:51 p.m.

    Nominations for 2017 Brainerd Teacher of the year open online Feb. 13.

    Nominations will remain open through the end of the day on Feb. 24. Go to www.isd181.org to submit a nomination online.

    The 2017 Brainerd Teacher of the Year will be named in March. The Teacher of the Year also becomes a candidate for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

    Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted. Eligible nominees must:

    • teach in the Brainerd Public Schools district,

    • have a baccalaureate degree and a Minnesota teaching license,

    • have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline,

    • intend to teach during the 2016-17 school year.

