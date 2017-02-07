Nominations for teacher of the year to open

The 2017 Brainerd Teacher of the Year will be named in March. The Teacher of the Year also becomes a candidate for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted. Eligible nominees must:

• teach in the Brainerd Public Schools district,

• have a baccalaureate degree and a Minnesota teaching license,

• have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline,

• intend to teach during the 2016-17 school year.