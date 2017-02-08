Teamwork between emergency responders saves home from fire
The Little Falls Fire Department didn't know what to expect when they were called to a structure fire Monday night in Fort Ripley.
"First reports was the structure was fully engulfed," Little Falls First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Tabatt said when firefighters were called at 6:41 p.m. to the residence on fire on the 2800 block of Lawson Road, off Highway 371 north of Fort Ripley between Brainerd and Little Falls. "Either way when we respond we have to take everything we got with how it is first reported. We rolled out the door with an engine and three tankers and we prepared for the worse, hoped for the best."
Tabatt said a Crow Wing County Sheriff' deputy and a North Memorial Ambulance personnel used a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before firefighters arrived to the manufactured home near Mud Lake, to stop the fire from spreading. However, the fire rekindled and firefighters needed to attack the fire as well. Tabatt said the fire was contained in the bathroom.
Tabatt said the work done by the assisting agencies contributed to being able to save the residence from becoming totally engulfed by fire and destroyed.
Tabatt said the cause of the fire is not known, but it is not suspicious.
The homeowner, Jeffery D. Olson, was the only occupant of the home and he was able to get out safely. The American Red Cross assisted Olson for a place to stay for the night.
Tabatt said there were about 15 Little Falls firefighters who responded to the fire. No mutual aid was called.
The property value of the building is $25,700, according to the Crow Wing County tax property website.