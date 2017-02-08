Teamwork between emergency responders saves home from fire

Tabatt said a Crow Wing County Sheriff' deputy and a North Memorial Ambulance personnel used a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before firefighters arrived to the manufactured home near Mud Lake, to stop the fire from spreading. However, the fire rekindled and firefighters needed to attack the fire as well. Tabatt said the fire was contained in the bathroom.

Tabatt said the work done by the assisting agencies contributed to being able to save the residence from becoming totally engulfed by fire and destroyed.

Tabatt said the cause of the fire is not known, but it is not suspicious.

The homeowner, Jeffery D. Olson, was the only occupant of the home and he was able to get out safely. The American Red Cross assisted Olson for a place to stay for the night.

Tabatt said there were about 15 Little Falls firefighters who responded to the fire. No mutual aid was called.

The property value of the building is $25,700, according to the Crow Wing County tax property website.