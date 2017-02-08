The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reports on Jan. 22 the man went into a gas station and attempted to use counterfeit money to pay for merchandise. The owner of the business noticed it was counterfeit and questioned him about it. The man then fled the business, but the owner was able to retain a portion of the counterfeit bill. Morrison County investigators were assisted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office in identifying the suspect.

During the investigation it was learned three other businesses throughout Morrison County have been receiving counterfeit bills.

Morrison Sheriff Shawn Larsen reminds business owners to take the proper precautions if they believe someone is trying to pass counterfeit money. Businesses should try and get a description of the person, as well as a license plate number of the vehicle they are associated with. All denominations of U.S. currency should be checked by business owners. In most cases, the counterfeit money can be recognized by the materiel it is made from. The texture and appearance is sometimes noticeable. If anyone encounters a possible

counterfeit bill, call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.