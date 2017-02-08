Amtrak's Empire Builder route resumes after avalanche
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route resumed Wednesday after heavy snowfall and an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains halted it Monday.
Amtrak officials previously said service would not resume until Thursday, but the railway announced Wednesday morning that its Empire Builder departures from Chicago, Portland and Seattle would operate across the full route. The westbound train departs St. Paul about 10:20 p.m. and reaches the Rocky Mountains the next evening. The train travels on the BNSF Railway, which passes through Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot on its westward route.
“Thanks to the skill and science deployed by BNSF Railway, the route through Marias Pass in Montana will be open for our trains to safely use when they arrive tomorrow,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said on Wednesday.
Service on the Empire Builder continued between St. Paul and Chicago during the avalanche cleanup in the Marias Pass in the Rocky Mountains in northwestern Montana.
Passengers on their way to Spokane, Seattle and Portland on Monday were returned to Chicago by bus or else made alternative travel plans, according to Amtrak officials.
Passengers with further questions can call (800) USA-RAIL for information.