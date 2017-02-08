The girl, Lucia Tiahre Garcia, was last seen about noon on Jan. 27 at Perham High School, and she did not return home that evening, the sheriff's office said.

She's described as 5-foot-5, 105 pounds and Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, short brown boots and a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.

If she's not in Otter Tail County, she may be in the Alexandria, Minn., area, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (218) 998-8555.