The Barn closed after small fire Wednesday
The Barn restaurant, located on Washington Street in Brainerd, closed Wednesday after a small fire.
The Brainerd Fire Department was called at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday to a fire in the wall at The Barn. Firefighters arrived and observed smoke coming from an interior wall and extinguished the fire.
A sign on the door states: "Sorry we are closed until further notice due to a small fire. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty, Karen and Gary Kinney."
The Barn also posted on its Facebook site at 9 a.m.: "Unfortunately there's been a small electrical fire in the kitchen of The Barn. We will be closed until further notice. We will keep you posted! Thank you for your understanding."