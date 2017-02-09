Vehicle strikes mom and young son

The Wickhams were standing on the service drive near the intersection of Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive in Baxter near the stop lights.

The service drive leads to businesses south of the highway. The Wickhams were initially driving before being rear-ended. They exited the vehicle after the first crash only to be struck later by a second car. Baxter police were called at 9 a.m. to the personal injury crash, where the Blazer driven by Melissa Joy Patterson, 43, Brainerd, struck Jasmyn May Wickham, 28, Brainerd, and her son, Declan Ardel Wickham, 1.

The mother was holding her son at the time of the crash, police reported. Both the mother and son were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd where they were treated and then released.

The original story was updated to reflect the fact that the Wickhams were initially in a vehicle before being rear-ended in the a crash and were standing nearby when they were struck later by a second vehicle. The initial article stated the Wickhams were on foot after a miscommunication whether there were two crashes in the same location or just one involving pedestrians.

http://www.brainerddispatch.com/news/4215262-mother-and-son-involved-2-b...