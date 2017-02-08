Vehicle strikes a walking mom and young son

Baxter police were called at 9 a.m. to the personal injury crash, where the Blazer driven by Melissa Joy Patterson, 43, Brainerd, struck Jasmyn May Wickham, 28, Brainerd, and her son, Declan Ardel Wickham, 1.

The mother was holding her son at the time of the crash, police reported. Both the mother and son were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd where they were treated and then released.