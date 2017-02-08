Vehicle strikes a walking mom and young son
BAXTER—A Brainerd mother and her 1-year-old son were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a Chevrolet Blazer while walking on the south side of Highway 210 at the intersection of Golf Course Drive in Baxter near the stop lights.
Baxter police were called at 9 a.m. to the personal injury crash, where the Blazer driven by Melissa Joy Patterson, 43, Brainerd, struck Jasmyn May Wickham, 28, Brainerd, and her son, Declan Ardel Wickham, 1.
The mother was holding her son at the time of the crash, police reported. Both the mother and son were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd where they were treated and then released.