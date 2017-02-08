Brainerd firefighters were called to The Barn at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a fire in the wall. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from an interior wall near the dishwasher in the kitchen. Designed to look like a red barn, the restaurant is situated between North Seventh and Eighth Street. Owners are Karen and Gary Kinney.

Brainerd Deputy Chief Dave Cox of the Brainerd Fire Department said the owner was opening the business and called when he observed the smoke. Cox said it was a small fire in the wall and there is no definitive cause on why the fire started.

The fire department responded with 15 firefighters and three trucks and were on scene for about an hour.

A sign posted on the restaurant's front door stated: "Sorry we are closed until further notice due to a small fire. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty, Karen and Gary Kinney."

The Barn also posted news of the fire and closing on its Facebook site. More information on how long the restaurant may be closed was unavailable Wednesday. The Kinneys could not be reached for comment.

Gary Kinney purchased The Barn when he was 19, and has owned it for 46 years. He told the Dispatch in previous interviews that The Barn is known for its breakfast, Maid-Rites and pies. Kinney's mother baked the pies for The Barn for 20 years, but retired in 1989. Kinney then had to learn the secret to making the pies. The restaurant serves the original Maid-Rite, which is a sandwich describes as a seasoned ground beef loose meat sandwich with a secret sauce served on a bun.

Maria Hanson of Nisswa, was one of the customers who hadn't heard of the fire or closing and who drove into the parking lot Wednesday expecting to order a menu item.

"I come here often," Hanson said Wednesday afternoon as she stood outside her vehicle in The Barn parking lot. "I come in for anything, the soups here are the best. I love the pies. I came here today to meet with my friend for blueberry pie and coffee. I guess I will have to come back.

"I feel so sad for the owners."