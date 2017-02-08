Baxter City Council: Picks top candidates for administrator

The candidates are—Bradley D. Chapulis, Nathan A. Ehalt, Isaac Holland, Kevin Opple and Carroll Vizecky.

Plans are for interviews on March 17 and March 18 with the city department heads meeting with candidates March 17 before a casual dinner gathering that Friday night. The council plans to formally interview each candidate the following day.

Mayor Darrel Olson noted his disappointment no one from the community attended a meet-and-greet event last time and the council decided against repeating that process. Instead a casual dinner with staff and council members would provide an opportunity for community members to attend. The council consensus was also against providing city tours for candidates.

Council member Mark Cross said it was up to the candidates to do their research on the city. While staff members suggested a preference for the casual dinner versus a structured interview with department heads, council members favored both. Council member Todd Holman said in the casual social gathering there is no assurance each candidate will be asked the same things and he cautioned against an overly subjective interaction.

Holman said the social gathering at dinner wasn't helpful for him in making a decision. Other council members Quinn Nystrom and Steve Barrows said they did get something out of the dinner gathering. But all noted the table configuration meant people only talked to those seated next to them. So an appetizer mixer was recommended as an alternative.

The candidates

From profile information filed with the city, the candidates have a variety of experience in leadership roles.

Chapulis is currently the community and economic development director for Worthington. He's been with the city since 1998, starting as planning and economic development manager before moving to the director's position in 2003. From 1995 to 1998, Chapulis was planner for Mason City, Iowa. Chapulis has a bachelor's degree in community and regional planning, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

Ehalt is currently the county administrator in Burnett County, Wis., where he has been since the fall of 2013. Prior to that Ehalt was in North St. Paul in several positions with the city. In the summer of 2013, he was interim city manager. From 2011 to 2013, Ehalt was community development director. And from 2008 to 2011, he was assistant to the city manager. Going back to March of 2007 to September of 2008, Ehalt was long term recovery coordinator for the city of Hugo. He has a master of public administration from Hamline University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis., in political science.

Holland is currently the city administrator in Chillicothe, Mo. He's been in the post since August 2011. He was previously the county emergency manager in Montrose County in Colorado from March of 2011 to August of that year. From 2008 to 2011, Holland was assistant manager for the Colorado county. From 2004 to 2008, he was town administrator in Orchard City, Colo. Prior to that, Holland worked in Kansas. From 2002 to 2004, he was assistant city administrator in Ulysses, Kan. and before that, from 2001 to 2002, he was human resource compensation manager in Topeka, Kan. Holland has a master of public administration from the University of Colorado and a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas is sociology and business.

Opple was most recently city manager for Naval Station Everett in Washington state where he was employed from 2013 to 2016. Before that, from 2010 to 2013, Opple was project manager at the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization in San Antonio.

From May of 2008 to January of 2009, Opple was a language student at the Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Calif. From July of 2006 to May of 2008, Opple was deputy director of operations for Amphibious Squadron 4, Norfolk, Va. He earned a master of public administration from Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, University of Washington, a bachelor's degree in history and political science, with a concentration in public service, from the Gerald R. Ford Institute, Albion College, Albion, Mich.

Vizecky most recently was city administrator in Freeman, S.D., from October of 2007 to September of 2016. Prior to that, from 2007 to 1998, Vizecky was public works director for the Village of Winneconne, Wis. Vizecky earned a bachelor's degree, business administration, from Everest University, in Tampa, Fla.

The city received 39 applications and the council received information on the top 12 candidates before choosing their top candidates. The candidates were identified by number instead of names until the finalists were chosen for interviews. The candidates with no votes or a single vote were eliminated for further consideration with the council focusing on those who were identified by at least three council members as top picks.

Gary Weiers, associate at David Drown Associates, is advising the council through the hiring process. The city's membership in the National Joint Powers Alliance includes a discount for members seeking consultant services. With David Drown Associates, the council will also get a 24-month warranty should a new candidate leave within that time and a new search is needed.

After candidate interviews with two finalists last summer, the council decided to seek a new round of candidates.

Kelly Steele, assistant city administrator, has been serving as acting administrator since the end of April. Gordon Heitke, former city administrator, retired in April of 2016 after seven years on the job.