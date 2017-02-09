University of St. Thomas names area students to Dean’s List
ST. PAUL – Students from your area have been named to the University of St. Thomas 2016 fall semester dean’s list. Students must post grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be named to the dean’s list.
More than 2,000 of the university’s undergraduates were named to the fall semester dean’s list.
Area students named to the list:
Aitkin
- Moriarty, Molly J.
Baxter
- Leland, Nicole K.
- Wyatt, Brienna L.
Brainerd
- Collins, Christian J.
- Davidge, Mackenzie C.
- Johnson, Keara S.
- Johnson, Natasha J.
- Kalenberg, Brandon C.
- Rud, Lauren M.
East Gull Lake
- Fitterer, Ashley K.
Merrifield
- Brine-Doyle, Erin M.
Pequot Lakes
- Dotty, Sydney J.
- Ryan, Caitlin M.
- Ryan, Michael J.