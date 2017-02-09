Search
    University of St. Thomas names area students to Dean’s List

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:49 a.m.

    ST. PAUL – Students from your area have been named to the University of St. Thomas 2016 fall semester dean’s list. Students must post grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be named to the dean’s list.

    More than 2,000 of the university’s undergraduates were named to the fall semester dean’s list.

    Area students named to the list:

    Aitkin

    • Moriarty, Molly J.

    Baxter

    • Leland, Nicole K.
    • Wyatt, Brienna L.

    Brainerd

    • Collins, Christian J.
    • Davidge, Mackenzie C.
    • Johnson, Keara S.
    • Johnson, Natasha J.
    • Kalenberg, Brandon C.
    • Rud, Lauren M.

    East Gull Lake

    • Fitterer, Ashley K.

    Merrifield

    • Brine-Doyle, Erin M.

    Pequot Lakes

    • Dotty, Sydney J.
    • Ryan, Caitlin M.
    • Ryan, Michael J.
