Mother and young son involved in 2 back-to-back crashes

Baxter police were first called at 8:45 a.m. to a rear-end injury crash, where a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Laurie Ann Lusti, 53, Brainerd, rear-ended a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jasmyn May Wickham, 28, Brainerd, who had her son, Declan Ardel Wickham, 1, with her. The rear-end crash occurred on the service drive on the south side of Highway 210 near the Viking Land Harley-Davidson building.

North Memorial Ambulance was on scene and checked out the mother and son. Lusti was not injured. When the Wickhams were done being checked out, the mother was holding her son standing near the ambulance waiting for her husband to pick her up. As they were waiting, a second crash occurred when a Chevrolet Blazer struck the mother and child, police said.

Both the mother and son were then transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd where they were treated and then released.

The driver of the Blazer, Melissa Joy Patterson, 43, Brainerd, was not injured.

The initial report did not indicate the mother and son were involved in two crashes with early reports indicating the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrians.