Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office promotes Goddard, Burke

"This is incredible," Goddard said after a pinning ceremony Wednesday at the LEC where Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl promoted Goddard from lieutenant to captain. Dahl also promoted Deputy Tyler Burke to patrol sergeant.

"We have some of the best, most professional, honest and wonderful people working in this office and I couldn't be any more prouder," Dahl said. "I think everybody knows, I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I always have. That is something that I'm sometimes proud of and sometimes I'm not so proud of, but in this case when it comes to promotions, I'm extremely proud of how we are setting up staff to take our places for when we go ... for them to be able to take our places and be better than we ever were and I think we are doing a pretty good job at that. When we are gone it will be fine because of the wonderful people we have in place."

Dahl said the sheriff's office has relied on Goddard for many things over the years and he has been a "tremendous asset."

Goddard said through his years with the sheriff's office, he has always strived to work harder at each position he has held and be the best that he can be. Goddard, a 1988 Pequot Lakes High School graduate, always wanted a career in law enforcement. He earned his law enforcement certificate in 1993 from the then Brainerd Community College, now called Central Lakes College. His first law enforcement post was an officer with the Breezy Point Police Department and he also was a part-time officer with the Pequot Lakes Police Department. Goddard said he went to take a position with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, but went back to Breezy Point, and then decided to go back to the sheriff's office—a place he wanted to stay to fulfill his law enforcement career.

Goddard was promoted from patrol deputy to patrol sergeant and assigned to the Boat and Water Division in 2007. He then was promoted to lieutenant in 2013 and was responsible for the patrol and dispatch divisions of the sheriff's office.

Goddard has filled a variety of roles over his law enforcement career, which includes being a field training officer, a background investigator, a tactical team operator and a tactical team assistant team leader. He will continue his roles as a co-commander of the tactical team, a firearms instructor, firearms armorer, force on force instructor, active shooter instructor and the ALICE—Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate—trainer.

Goddard, who will serve under Dahl and Chief Deputy Dennis Lasher, will oversee the work and the personnel in the patrol division, the 911 Dispatch Center and the lieutenants.

Goddard and his wife Carla have two children, Jordan, 15, and Paxton, 10.

Tyler Burke

Burke, a 1998 Brainerd High School graduate, was promoted from deputy to patrol sergeant. Burke has been with the sheriff's office for 10 years. Burke spent six of those years as a 911 dispatcher and four of the years as a deputy.

Burke earned a bachelor's of arts degree from Bemidji State University, where he majored in English as he was going to be a teacher. He said when he did his teaching internship, he realized quickly that teaching was not for him. He wanted to be in law enforcement, so he attended Alexandria Technical College and earned his certificate.

Burke also works as a part-time officer for the Lake Shore Police Department.

"This is something I've always wanted to do," Burke said. "I didn't think I would get this opportunity so soon. When this opportunity came along ... I got my resume together and applied.

"I can't imagine doing anything else (but law enforcement). It's such an interesting profession. Every day when you come on duty, you never know if it will be a boring day or be crazy, it's the unexpected."

Dahl said he couldn't be any more proud to promote Burke as sergeant.

"The biggest thing is to be proud of that badge you wear," Dahl said to his staff during the pinning ceremony. "It's something I've held very high and I've held the standards very high ... These guys have done a great job and it is my honor to promote them."