Probation for Minnesota teen who aided killer

Julianna Christine Sala, 17, received an extended juvenile jurisdiction sentence Thursday in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jaysen Greenwood, whose burned remains were found in an abandoned mine pit in Mountain Iron in May.

Sala admitted at a plea hearing last month that she witnessed another roommate, Dylan Bernard Gilbertson, assaulting Greenwood inside their shared Hibbing apartment and later traveled with him to the mine pit.

Sala pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to aiding an offender after the fact. She entered into an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, allowing the case to remain in juvenile court. Prosecutors had sought to have her tried as an adult.

Under the conditions of a plea agreement accepted by 6th Judicial District Judge James Florey, Sala will remain on probation until her 21st birthday.

Sala will be transferred Friday from the Arrowhead Juvenile Center, where she has been held since her arrest in June, and will be admitted to programming at Woodland Hills, a mental health and behavioral treatment center in Duluth.

She will be required to attend school and any counseling or therapy required by Woodland Hills, complete an aftercare program upon her release and write a letter of apology to Greenwood's family, among other conditions.

An extended juvenile jurisdiction sentence gives convicted felons younger than 18 at the time of their offense both a juvenile sentence and a stayed adult prison term. It requires rehabilitative treatment while in detention and follow-up monitoring and care after release.

If she were to violate any terms of her probation, Sala would face a four-year adult prison sentence.

Authorities said Gilbertson, 19, stabbed, strangled and beat Greenwood inside their apartment on May 19. He pleaded guilty in November to intentional second-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Sala testified at her plea hearing that she was in her bedroom when she heard a commotion in the living room and emerged to find Gilbertson assaulting Greenwood.

Gilbertson testified that Sala and another roommate, 19-year-old Sean Joseph Powers, helped wrap the body in a blanket and carry it to the car. He said Sala rode with him to Mountain Iron, helping unload the body and providing a lighter to start the fire.

Sala testified that she opened the garage door to retrieve the car, that they stopped for gas and that they took the body in the trunk of the car to Mountain Iron, where Gilbertson started the fire.

She also admitted that she provided false information to investigators in three interviews during the course of the case.

Powers, who is also charged with a felony count of aiding an offender, is the case's only remaining defendant. He has yet to enter a plea and is due back in court on Feb. 22.