Hibbing fire victim charged with fraud, theft

A Duluth nonprofit sent a check for firefighters to purchase and deliver new gifts to the family just days before the holiday. An online fundraiser garnered nearly $500. And a school fundraiser brought in more than $1,700 for the family.

Now, authorities say some of those gifts pilfered after the fire were purchased by the mother with pre-paid credit cards stolen from a neighbor.

Victoria Lynn Koslucher, 36, has been charged with three crimes after police said they determined that she used four prepaid cards totalling $350 that had been reported missing by a woman who lived in the same apartment building.

Koslucher faces felony counts of mail theft and financial transaction card fraud and a misdemeanor theft charge. She has been summoned to appear in State District Court in Hibbing on Monday.

Investigators reportedly obtained surveillance video and receipts from several area retailers showing Koslucher using the cards, and were able to match some of the items to those reported stolen in the days after the fire.

The two-story, four-unit building at 1610 Third Ave. E. sustained extensive damage on Dec. 10, displacing three families.

In the days following the fire, officials reported that thieves had broken into the Koslucher residence, stealing Christmas gifts, electronics and clothing from the family. No other units were struck in the burglary.

The cause of the fire, which has been deemed suspicious, remains under investigation, as does the burglary, according to police and fire officials.

The credit card investigation began on Dec. 20, when Koslucher's neighbor reported to police that she had never received the prepaid cards she was expecting from her sister, according to court documents.

The neighbor reported that her sister was sending the four cards to give to a number of family members and that they were supposed to arrive in early December, a criminal complaint states. Hibbing police confirmed with the postal service that the package had been delivered on Dec. 8, but the woman said she never received it.

Investigators were able to trace the use of the credit cards, finding purchases at several Hibbing stores and obtaining receipts and surveillance video showing Koslucher using the cards, according to the criminal complaint.

Koslucher was interviewed on Dec. 29 about items that had been stolen during the burglary at her apartment. She allegedly listed a number of items — including a gift card, a stuffed dragon and a "Finding Dory" present — that investigators said corresponded to items purchased with the stolen prepaid cards.

When confronted about the neighbor's missing cards, Koslucher allegedly admitted that she had used them but said she "found them" and didn't believe they belonged to the neighbor.

"You know that has really been on my mind and on my heart," she said, according to the complaint. "I am an honest person and I found some gift cards by the garbage can; and, I am not going to lie, I don't take other people's mail; and, I never touched the mailbox. But, she told me it was cash, so I didn't assume anything other."

Koslucher denied taking the envelope directly out of the mailbox and insisted that she found the cards on the ground without any packaging while taking out the garbage, the charges state.

She allegedly stated that she should have taken the cards to the police station and that she threw them away after a few purchases because "I just didn't feel right about it." Investigators said more than $22 remained on the cards.

In a follow-up interview, the victim reportedly told police that she had specifically asked Koslucher if she had seen a Christmas envelope addressed to her and that Koslucher said she had not. The neighbor said that she was "distraught" over the loss of the money because she was relying on it to purchase Christmas gifts for her grandchildren.

In wake of the fire, the Koslucher family received financial support from several organizations and individuals. Notably, Duluth-based Best Christmas Ever provided $1,750 for Hibbing firefighters to purchase presents and provide gift cards for all three families displaced by the apartment fire.

Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom said authorities have been unable to establish a cause of the fire.

"To date, I don't have anything new," he said. "I am still considering this a suspicious fire and we are looking into leads but have no defined suspects. The property has been released back to the property owner and the tenants have found housing elsewhere."

Hibbing police Sgt. Jeff Ronchetti said this week that an investigation into the burglary at the Koslucher apartment also remains open, with it being "difficult to prove the elements at this time."