Recipients include men and women who saved motorists from burning vehicles; performed CPR or used automated external defibrillators to save lives; kept citizens from ending their own lives; used emergency treatments to save people suspected of overdosing; and located a missing person on a freezing winter night.

People who were honored in the Brainerd lakes area include:

• Jennifer Pellersels of Swan Lake, was honored as a citizen. Pellersels, a registered nurse, stopped to assist a state trooper who was tending to a driver with medical issues on Highway 65 in Aitkin County.

• Eric Jaeche, a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, was recognized for his work in helping solve two hit-and- run cases in Aitkin County.

• State Patrol Trooper Shaun Stang, of the State Patrol Brainerd District, was recognized for his work when assisting Princeton police officers during a medical call in Princeton.

• State Patrol Trooper Jacob Bredsten, State Patrol Brainerd District, was credited with helping save a driver with medical issues on Highway 65 in Aitkin County.

• State Patrol Sgt. Lance Turcotte, State Patrol Brainerd District, was recognized for his work in helping solve two hit-and-run cases in Aitkin County.

• Reno Sposito, State Patrol forfeiture coordinator in the St. Cloud and Brainerd Districts, was recognized for vigilance in improving security and lighting at forfeiture lots and his relationships with partner agencies.