Brainerd mayor proclaims school board week
Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk has proclaimed Feb. 20-24 as school board recognition week in the city of Brainerd.
The official proclamation outlines the importance of public education to the community and the vital role school board members play by establishing policies to ensure an effective school district.
"Local school board members are strong advocates for public education and responsible for communicating the needs of the school district to the public and the public's expectations to the district," the proclamation states.