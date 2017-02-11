CLC employee joins leadership training group

The program is designed to develop leaders in self-awareness, coalition building and understanding how to make things happen in and around the policy process. The course work is over a 10-month period in which fellows learn to network and use leadership on a grander level than their lone institution.

A committee of prominent Minnesota Republican and DFL leaders, a nonprofit director and business leaders recommended Yadav's admission to this year's group.

"This is a great opportunity for me to learn and develop leadership skills," Yadav said in a news release. "This is a very stimulating experience that inspired me to find meaning in what I do, taught me to be thoughtful and take responsibility to give back to the community."