    CLC employee joins leadership training group

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:34 a.m.
    Ajeet Yadav (right) poses with retired Army Gen. John Abizaid at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Submitted photo

    Ajeet Yadav, environmental health and safety director at Central Lakes College, was accepted as a 2016-17 policy fellow at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

    The program is designed to develop leaders in self-awareness, coalition building and understanding how to make things happen in and around the policy process. The course work is over a 10-month period in which fellows learn to network and use leadership on a grander level than their lone institution.

    A committee of prominent Minnesota Republican and DFL leaders, a nonprofit director and business leaders recommended Yadav's admission to this year's group.

    "This is a great opportunity for me to learn and develop leadership skills," Yadav said in a news release. "This is a very stimulating experience that inspired me to find meaning in what I do, taught me to be thoughtful and take responsibility to give back to the community."

