Kresha appointed to child protection task force

"Helping at-risk kids has been a goal of mine in the Legislature, and I'm honored to once again be appointed to this task force," said Kresha in a news release. "Protecting our most vulnerable children is something that transcends political parties and ideology. We've made great strides in the past two years through this initiative, and I look forward to finding more ways to provide a helping hand to kids in need."

The task force is made up of legislators from both parties includes: Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea; Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia; Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul; Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul; and Rep. Linda Slocum, DFL-Richfield.