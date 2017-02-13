A good example of this is the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, which I authored in 2013. The program is a voluntary opportunity for farmers and agricultural landowners to take the lead in implementing conservation practices. Those who implement and maintain approved farm management practices are certified, and obtain regulatory certainty for a period of ten years. As part of the certification process, producers can receive technical and financial assistance to implement practices that promote water quality.

As of January 2017, 306 farms have been certified representing more than 175,000 acres of working lands. These farms have generated 531 new best management practices that are keeping 14.7 million pounds of soil on Minnesota fields annually. These new conservation practices are also keeping 9.7 million pounds of sediment and 6,086 pounds of phosphorous from entering our lakes, rivers and streams annually. We view this as a big success, and a major step in the right direction.

Unfortunately, our collaboration on water quality hit a snag in the past two years as we have worked through issues related to buffer legislation that did not benefit from the similar broad-based support. Recent committee discussions about the program continue to question technical, financial and enforcement aspects of the law.

There is hope for reconciliation, however. This year the administration has stepped forward with a proposal for monetary reimbursements to ag landowners. The reimbursements would be for tillable acres converted to buffer strips, as well as $10 million in ongoing aid to help counties and watershed districts implement the buffer strips and address maintenance and ongoing issues.

Additionally, the state recently signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for an additional 60,000 acres in the Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Through the Minnesota CREP, farmers and agriculture landowners can voluntarily enroll land in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and Reinvest in Minnesota Reserve easement program to create buffers, restore wetlands and protect wellheads for drinking water. Farmers and landowners who voluntarily participate in the program will be eligible for direct payments for putting property into conservation easements. These additional resources are necessary for the buffer program to be successful.

I am hopeful the lessons learned from the pushback on the buffer proposal are influencing the administration's new water quality initiative, recently announced as the "25 by 25" Water Quality Goal, and that it will be more akin to the collaborative strategies of the past.

The new "25 by 25" proposal would not add more regulations. It would instead engage local governments, farmers, scientists, environmental groups and business leaders in a collective effort to address Minnesota's water quality challenges. The goal would be flexible, allowing local watershed regions to decide what issues to address, and which strategies to employ.

There is still much to learn about this proposal, but focusing on voluntary efforts that allow local stakeholders the flexibility to address the issues they care about, and offers financial assistance to implement changes is a good place to start.

Editor's note: Sen. Sparks is a Democrat who represents District 27 in Minnesota. He recently served as the chair of the Jobs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee and is now the caucus lead on the Commerce Committee.

The Montana Legislation update is unavailable for February.