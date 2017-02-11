Saturday crash seriously injures teenager

Petersen was driving a Chevrolet Malibu east on Oak Street and was making a left turn to travel north on Highway 25. The Malibu then collided with a Ford pickup driven by Nicholas H. Larson, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Larson, 43, Brainerd, was traveling west on Highway 18 and crossing Highway 25 at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time. Larson was not injured.

The Brainerd Fire Department, The Crow Wing County Sheriff's office assisted at the scene. Petersen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Larson was not.