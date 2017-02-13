Government offices were closed throughout Maine, with much of the state's coast expecting to see 18 inches to 24 inches of snow by the day's end, according to the National Weather Service.

"Travel conditions are expected to remain treacherous throughout Monday," said Maine Gov. Paul LePage. "Stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an absolute emergency."

Substantially less snow fell further south, though wind gusts of up to 55 mph threatened to down tree limbs and power lines, forecasters warned.

Courts were closed throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts, prompting a one-day delay in the start of jury selection for the double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

Some 675 U.S. flights were canceled on Monday, with Boston's Logan International Airport the hardest hit with more than one of every five flights called off, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

At least one storm-related death was reported in Bedford, Mass., about 15 miles northwest of Boston, where a 60-year-old man died after he was struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of the Veterans Administration hospital where he lived, police said.

The recent flurry of snowstorms follows a winter that has been mild throughout New England.

National Weather Service data on Monday showed that even with the most recent snowfall, Boston had recorded just 32.4 inches of snow so far this year.

That's less than half the amount the city had experienced by this time of year in the record-setting winter of 2014-2015, when more than 9 feet of snow fell and some snowbanks lingered on until the summer.