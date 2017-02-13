Snowmobile crash injures man
A man was injured in a snowmobile crash at 6:11 p.m. Saturday on Gull Lake in rural Brainerd.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported deputies and emergency responders arrived and located an adult man injured from the crash. The victim was transported to shore and then transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.
Several agencies assisted at the scene, including Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.
Sheriff Tom Burch reminds those travelling on lakes and waterways to always use extreme caution with rapidly changing ice conditions and hazards such as hard-packed snow drifts and ice heaves, especially when travelling after dark.