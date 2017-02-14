Search
    ATV crash on South Long Lake injures 2

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:19 a.m.
    Two people were injured when the all-terrain vehicle they were on overturned Saturday on South Long Lake. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

    Two people were injured when the all-terrain vehicle they were on overturned Saturday on South Long Lake.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance emergency personnel were dispatched at 1:37 p.m. to the ATV crash.

    The sheriff's office reported the operator of the ATV, Trista Marsolek, 20, St. Paul, and the passenger, Maxwell Johnson, 24, Wayzata, were transported from the scene by ambulance. Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd reported both people were treated and then released the same day.

