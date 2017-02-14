Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Pequot Lakes police responded to a shooting at 7:41 p.m. Monday at an apartment on the 3000 block of Pequot Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the 26-year-old with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police stated. Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun lying next to the victim. The man was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he later died.

North Memorial Ambulance, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Breezy Point, Crosslake and Nisswa police assisted Pequot Lakes at the scene.

The case is under investigation.