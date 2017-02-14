Answer: The legal alcohol limit for driving impaired in Minnesota is 0.08 but motorists can be arrested for DWI at lower levels. The consequences for driving impaired will vary for each DWI offender. A typical penalty for a first-time offender is the loss of a regular license for a minimum of 30 days or possibly up to a year, and possible jail time. Costs of a DWI can be as high as $20,000 when factoring court costs, legal fees and increased insurance premiums.

For those with a CDL, a first DWI conviction in any vehicle would result in a loss (disqualification) of the CDL for one year. A second DWI conviction would result in the loss a CDL for life. After ten years, if they can show rehabilitation a person could possibly get their CDL back.

Minnesota's enhanced DWI enforcement and education efforts have been factors in the continued reduction of alcohol-related deaths, but impaired driving remains a serious threat, contributing to 95 deaths in 2015. There were more than 25,000 motorists arrested for DWI in 2015, and one in seven Minnesota drivers has a DWI on record.

If a person plans on consuming alcohol, plan for a sober ride. If you see an impaired person about to get into a vehicle, speak up and find that person a safe ride home. Also, report any dangerous driving conduct to law enforcement so we can attempt to get that vehicle stopped before anyone is injured or killed.

