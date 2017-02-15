Brainerd resident wins $77,777 lottery prize
ROSEVILLE—Debra Kuhn of Brainerd won $77,777 by playing the Lottery's Lucky 7s Tripler scratch game.
She claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Roseville.
SuperAmerica, 421 N.E. Washington St., Brainerd, sold the winning ticket. The store will receive a $500 retailer selling bonus.
Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. More than $2.7 billion in lottery proceeds have helped Minnesota, with more than $1.1 billion used to help preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of the 87 counties and almost $1.5 billion has helped fund state programs including education, public safety and health and human services.
