Preorder trees and plants through Feb. 28
Preordering for the tree and plant sale run by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District is available through Feb. 28.
Native pine, spruce, balsam, cedar and tamarack are the conifers available. Many other trees, shrubs, flowers, seeds and tree protectors are also available.
Visit www.crowwingswcd.org for pictures and description of all the trees, plants and seed mixes, and to order online.
Crow Wing SWCD accepts cash, check and credit card payments for orders.
All plants, trees and seeds must be picked up at the Northland Arboretum the following times: 4-6 p.m., May 4; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 5; and 9 a.m.-noon, May 6.
For more information, email tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org or call SWCD at 218-828-6197.