Crash with signs injures woman
LITTLE FALLS—A 78-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday following an off-the-road crash near Little Falls.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Gloria Harlene Lawrence, 78, of Bagley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Highway 10 and Iris Road.
Robert Lew Lawrence, 85, also of Bagley, was driving the Sierra south on Highway 10 north of Iris Road. The Sierra veered into the median ditch and struck several signs.
A Dodge Dart—driven by Craig Dennis Clark, 60, of St. Cloud—was struck by signs while waiting to turn east on Iris Road.
Gloria Lawrence was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls by Gold Cross Ambulance. Robert Lawrence and Clark did not suffer injury. All were wearing seat belts at the time.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.