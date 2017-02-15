Crash with signs injures woman

Robert Lew Lawrence, 85, also of Bagley, was driving the Sierra south on Highway 10 north of Iris Road. The Sierra veered into the median ditch and struck several signs.

A Dodge Dart—driven by Craig Dennis Clark, 60, of St. Cloud—was struck by signs while waiting to turn east on Iris Road.

Gloria Lawrence was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls by Gold Cross Ambulance. Robert Lawrence and Clark did not suffer injury. All were wearing seat belts at the time.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.