The competition was Jan. 28 at North Junior High School in St. Cloud and included teams from Forest Lake, Lester Prairie, St. Cloud and Brainerd. The topic of the competition was 3-D printing.

The Brainerd School District teams earned top honors in both the global issues problem solving written competition and the presentation of action plan competition.

The Forestview team of Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Sam Simpson and Gus Ulm placed first in both the global issues problem solving competition and the Room A presentation of action plan competition. They also received special recognition for excellence in writing.

The Forestview team of James Horton, Alex LaFlex, Keaton Lingenfelter and Racine Schommer placed second in global issues problem solving, placed first in the Room B presentation of action plan and also received special recognition for excellence in writing.

The Nisswa team of Reese Glynn, Lily Nickel, Hannah Kurtzman and Izaak Vanek placed third in global issues problem solving and also received the award for special recognition in excellence in writing.

The Nisswa team of Drew Cline, Gavin Johnson and Chris Low placed fourth in the global issues problem solving competition.

The regional competition included teams in the junior, middle and senior divisions. Seventeen junior division teams in fourth through sixth grades participated in the event. The Brainerd teams earned three of the five awards in the junior division for excellence in writing.

The top five junior division teams in the global issues problem solving competition earned berths at the state Future Problem Solving Program competition. Brainerd swept the top four spots, with all four teams advancing to state. The state competition will be March 25 at Apollo High School in St. Cloud. The topic for the state competition is identity theft.

For more information about the Future Problem Solving Program, visit www.mnfpsp.org or contact coach Sheila Johnston at sheilafjohnston@me.com.